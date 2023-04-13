RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — History has its eyes on Richmond as the Broadway show, ‘Hamilton’, returns to the Altria Theater.

The award-winning musical tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton and the birth of the United States through a mix of hip-hop, R&B and jazz.

Desmond Sean Ellington plays Hercules Mulligan and James Madison and says performances in Richmond always have a special meaning.

“A lot of the show that we tell, a lot of the characters are from right here in Virginia,” he explained. “So, whenever Thomas Jefferson makes his grand entrance in Act 2 it’s almost like Beyonce coming out on the stage. Like that’s how the reaction from the audience is. So, I’m like, okay, they know who this character is.”

(Credit: Broadway in Richmond)

Ellington said he hopes the audiences walk away with one message.

“Just be mindful, and just to be grateful,” he said. “Like wow, a lot of people sacrificed a lot of things so that we can have and be who we are now. We’re still fighting, but it’s good to look back and see this is where it all started.”

Richmond residents and guests of the musical alike can expect heavy traffic around the Altria Theater during the show’s two-week run. To assist in circumventing traffic, attendees are encouraged to use rideshare services and to arrive at the theater 45 minutes to one hour ahead of show time.

The show runs from Tuesday, April 11 through Sunday, April 23.

Tickets can be found on Broadway in Richmond’s website.