RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new musical featuring Tony Award-winning performers will be hosted at the Altria Theater in November.

The musical, ‘SIX,’ follows the six wives of Henry VIII. Hosted by Broadway In Richmond and Nederlander National Markets, tickets for the musical will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

Tickets will be available for eight performances between Tuesday, Nov. 7, through Sunday, Nov. 12.

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for best original score, according to organizers.

The SIX musical was created by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.

Anyone looking to view the cast and schedule of performances can do so on Broadway In Richmond’s website.