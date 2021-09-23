Baby alligator removed from Richmond home, RACC says “they aren’t pets”

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control had a cold-blooded afternoon a few weeks ago when they received a call complaining there was a baby alligator inside someone’s home.

The department had to organize a coordinated response and permitted rehabilitation rescue with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

Alligators are prohibited in the commonwealth without federal permits and RACC said this is the second instance an alligator has been rescued in the city in the past few years.

The department is working on exotic pet legislation for the city as animals are highly specialized and shouldn’t be kept as pets.

Baby alligator rescued by RACC (Photo: Richmond Animal Care and Control)

The Facebook post by RACC was getting obvious attention as well. Some were even relating the small alligator to that of the God of Mischief, Loki, from the popular Disney+ series.

The post said “#saynotokeepinganalligator #fortheloveofallthatisholy.”

The rescued alligator is with RACC for rehabilitation.