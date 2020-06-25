Baby Bella, 3-week old calf found in Richmond, on the mend

A calf found abandoned in the city’s north side Monday night is on the mend, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control. (Photos courtesy of RACC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A calf found abandoned in the city’s north side Monday night is on the mend, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control.

A Facebook post by RACC Thursday says the calf named “Baby Bella” is still fragile but they believe she will pull through. The 3-week old was taken to an emergency veterinary after being discovered for treatment.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: “Cows! Cows; in the City!”: Second calf found in Richmond

While the calf needs a few days to recover, the non-profit organization is still looking for any information about how she got into the city.

RACC said in a Facebook post shared Tuesday that the calf was found in the same area as Buttercup, the five-month-old got loose on Barton Avenue,

While RACC couldn’t find her owner, they were eventually able to re-home her.