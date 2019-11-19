Baby Shark coming to the Altria Theatre

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/AP) — Most viral videos have a finite shelf life, but the “doo doo doo” of “Baby Shark” shows no sign of abating.

The little ditty and dance about a family of sharks that captivated the toddler set and beyond will still be with us as we go into the next decade, with a “Baby Shark” tour launching a new set of concert dates after recently wrapping up dozens of performances in its first run in North America.

“Baby Shark Live” will play at the Altria Theatre on Saturday, May 26, 2020 at 3 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November, 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $34.50.

Fans can click here to view tour dates, ticket information, and meet and greet packages.