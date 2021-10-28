Baker Senior Apartments in Richmond’s Northside welcomes new residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Baker Senior Apartments in Richmond’s Jackson Ward neighborhood is now open.

Today, Governor Ralph Northam and Mayor Levar Stoney cut the ribbon on 50 new affordable housing units for low-income seniors.

The grand opening marks the end of a three-phase development project to rehouse 200 elderly residents from Fay Towers, an apartment complex built in the 1970s.

Richmond resident Carolyn Jones is excited to move in.

“I’m just overwhelmed,” she told 8News. “To me, it’s very heartwarming. I’ve been through a lot, but God made a way.”

Today, Governor Ralph Northam cut the ribbon on 50 new affordable housing units for low-income seniors. (Photo: Delaney Hall)

The project is the first in the country to transfer HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration program to an offsite location which allowed residents to move into new housing with better amenities.

Governor Northam commended the project for revitalizing the area.

“Making it into something that looks nice and serves the people of this neighborhood,” he said. “Making sure everyone has access to safe, affordable housing has been a priority during our administration.”

The former Highland Park Public School was transformed into 77 units back in 2016, and The Rosa, which features 72 homes for seniors was completed in 2020.