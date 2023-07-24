A bald eagle was saved after getting trapped in fishing line at the James River (Photo: Richmond Wildlife Center).

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An effort to save a bald eagle helplessly dangling from a tree quickly became a group rescue event at the James River in Richmond on Sunday.

The eagle, estimated to be around one year old, had gotten trapped in a fly-fishing line and was dangling from a tree above the river.

The young eagle had to be removed carefully and delicately, so the Richmond Wildlife Center was called to assist. It took about two hours for them to rescue the eagle, which had reportedly been dangling for days.

Melissa Stanley, the founder and director of the center, helped with the rescue and said the fishing line had to be trimmed so the eagle could drop into the water.

The removal had to be careful because the young eagle had “pin feathers,” which are feathers filled with blood. This means that if the eagle’s feathers were cut, it could have bled out quickly, similarly to severing a human artery.

Stanley swam and was able to grab the eagle after it fell into the water and bring it to safety before it was transported to the center for further treatment.

Bald eagle rescue (Photo: Richmond Wildlife Center)

Young eagle dangling from tree above river before rescue (Photo: Richmond Wildlife Rescue)

Stanley said the bird is stabilized and has gotten physicals done, his injured limb has also been wrapped to avoid further damage.

Stanley also said that, based on his low hydration levels, she estimated he was hanging from the tree for up to a week.

It is likely the eagle’s parents abandoned him after being unable to free him. This means the Richmond Wildlife Center will have to teach him how to hunt and fish before releasing him.

The eagle will stay at the center before being taken to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center for more care. When the eagle is completely healed and able to survive on his own, the Richmond Wildlife Center will release him at the James River, where he was rescued.