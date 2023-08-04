RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The bald eagle that was found dangling over the James River after being trapped in a fishing line for days has died from high toxicity levels in its blood.

The eagle — who was dubbed “James” after the place where he was found — was rescued by the Richmond Wildlife Center. But the center found an expected surprise — James had deadly amounts of mercury and lead in his blood.

The center added the mercery levels were so high in James’ blood they were unable to fully process them.

James was transferred to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Clarke County for further care, where he died on Thursday, Aug. 3.

James is the latest case of mercury poisoning being fatal to the animals in the area. The James River is known for having high levels of toxins in its water, and the Richmond Wildlife Center has had a number of patients in the past who had extremely high toxicity levels in their systems.

Mercy poisoning is present in animals who eat fish that have been contaminated in the river. The poisoning can lead to eventual organ failure.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, mercury poisoning can also damage animals’ reproductive and neurological systems, which results in significantly less baby animals being born.

While the presence of mercury and lead in the James has affected all animals in the river, eagles are disproportionately affected by mercury and lead poisoning compared to other animals. The Richmond Wildlife Center says 90% of the eagles they have cared for had lead in their blood. 20% of these cases were deadly.