Bally’s Corporation to hold ‘listening tour’ to hear community feedback on casino plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of the three developers still in the running to bring their proposed resort casino to Richmond is holding multiple community listening events to hear concerns about their project. Bally’s Corporation is holding one session tonight and two tomorrow.

The proposed Bally’s casino would be built in the Stratford Hills area and include 2,500 slot machines and a 250-room hotel.

Some residents and business leaders have voiced concerns about Bally’s proposal, saying it could be bad for traffic and local business. Others are worried to could have negative impact on the environment and that the casino might be built on top of a historical burial site.

The first meeting will be held at Bryan Park tonight at 6:30 p.m. The second meeting will be tomorrow at Battery Park at 1 p.m. and the third meeting, also tomorrow, starts at 6:30 p.m. at Chimborazo Park.