Barricades filed with gravel blocking roadway to Richmond Police HQ

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Barricades filled with gravel were placed in front of Richmond Police Department Headquarters Wednesday morning.

The barriers are on the intersection of West Grace and North Jefferson streets.

8News asked RPD why this measure has been taken and how long we can expect them to be there. RPD originally responded saying, “Sorry. Nothing to say about them.”

About half an hour later, RPD gave a new statement to 8News.

“Because the RPD’s headquarters building remains a focus of protestors, the work is being done to secure the perimeter,” the statement read.

  • Barricades at Richmond Police Headquarters
    Barricades were placed and filled with gravel on Grace St. blocking roadway access to Richmond Police Headquarters on June 17, 2020. (Photo: Nick Conigliaro)
