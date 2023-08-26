RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Major League Fishing has announced the schedule for the upcoming season of 2024 Bass Pro Shops Bass Pro Tour — a professional bass fishing competition — with a local fishery among one of the stops.

A spokesperson for the event said the sixth stage of the season will be hosted in the city from June 25 through June 30, 2024, by Richmond Region Tourism and will showcase the world’s top professional bass fishers, who will compete for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Anglers will also be competing for points in future competitions, including the Bally Bet Angler of the Year race, and qualification into Redcrest 2025, as well as the General Tire Heavy Hitters all-star event, the spokesperson said.

For more information on the competition and its schedule, visit Major League Fishing’s website.