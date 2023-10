RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers in western Richmond are asked to be prepared for alternating lane closures on several street across the city’s Near West End area.

According to the Richmond Department of Public Works (DPW), there will be alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Thursday, Oct. 19 and Wednesday, Nov. 1 on the following streets:

Fitzhugh Avenue from Kent Road to Westmoreland Street

Augusta Avenue from Antrim Avenue to Westmoreland Street

Cutshaw Avenue from Antrim Avenue to Westmoreland Street

West Grace Street from Antrim Avenue to Westmoreland Street

Cutshaw Avenue from North Hamilton Street to West Malvern Avenue

Augusta Avenue from North Hamilton Street to West Malvern Avenue

West Grace Street from North Hamilton Street to West Malvern Avenue

North Hamilton from Monument Avenue to Broad Street

Kent Road from Monument Avenue to Broad Street

Lafayette Street from Monument Avenue to Broad Street

Antrim Avenue from Monument Avenue to Broad Street

Sauer Avenue from Monument Avenue to Broad Street

Shenandoah Street from Monument Avenue to Broad Street

Commonwealth Avenue from Monument Avenue to Broad Street

The closures are taking place so that hear scarification can be done on the roads. According to Richmond DPW, hear scarification is the process of heating existing asphalt so that it can be smoothed out.