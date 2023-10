RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Road paving will cause lane closures for drivers along Riverside Drive for more than two weeks.

Richmond Department of Public Works crews will begin road work on Riverside Drive between Rockfalls Drive and Huguenot Road.

In a press release sent to 8News, city leaders say groundwork will occur from Oct. 26 until Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.