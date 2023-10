RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers traveling on Route 1 in Richmond are asked to be prepared for delays due to alternating lane closures in the city’s southside.

According to the Richmond Department of Public Works, South Richmond Highway, or Route 1, will have alternating lane closures between North Hopkins Road and Atwell Drive so that paving work can be completed on the roadway.

The lane closures will be in place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Friday, Oct. 25 to Friday, Nov. 3.