RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers looking to travel east through downtown Richmond this week are asked to plan ahead as there will be lane closures on a major street in the city.

According to the Richmond Department of Public Works, there will be a temporary lane closure on West Cary Street at Jefferson Street, Adams Street and Foushee Street, just east of South Belvedere Street, as crews install conduits and the foundations for traffic signals.

The closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every day from Tuesday, Sept. 13 through Friday, Sept. 23. There will be detour signs in place in the area, drivers are asked to use caution and pay attention to signage when traveling through work zones.