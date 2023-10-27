RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers and pedestrians in Richmond are asked to plan ahead this weekend as a stretch of sidewalk, as well as one travel lane, along Richmond Highway will be closed every day next week.

According to the Richmond Department of Public Works, the closure is taking place in Richmond’s Southside, in the area of Richmond Highway and Bellemeade Road between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Monday, Oct. 30 to Friday, Nov. 3.

The closure is taking place so that improvements can be made to the intersection, including sidewalk repairs, wheelchair ramp installation and crosswalk painting. It’s one of three projects taking place in Richmond to improve pedestrian safety at busy intersections.

More information about the latest road closures and public works projects in Richmond can be found here.