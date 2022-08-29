RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Public Works is asking Richmonders and visitors to the city to expect road closures in several frequented areas:
Museum District
- The 3100 block of Floyd Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day until Wednesday, Aug. 31 for sewer service replacement.
- The 3900 block of Ellwood Avenue will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. all week for sewer repairs.
The Fan
- Strawberry Street between Grove Avenue and Floyd Avenue will be closed for the next two weeks for cavitation repairs.
Downtown
- North 9th Street between East Broad Street and East Grace Street will be closed until October for building construction, pavement, hydrant removal and clean-up.
- The 3100 block of East Main Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday from Sept. 6 to Sept. 26. Eastbound traffic on Dock Street will be detoured from the roundabout to Williamsburg Road and then Nicholson Street. Westbound traffic on East Main Street will be detoured from Nicholson Street to Williamsburg Road and then the roundabout.