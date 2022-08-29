RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Public Works is asking Richmonders and visitors to the city to expect road closures in several frequented areas:

Museum District

The 3100 block of Floyd Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day until Wednesday, Aug. 31 for sewer service replacement.

The 3900 block of Ellwood Avenue will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. all week for sewer repairs.

The Fan

Strawberry Street between Grove Avenue and Floyd Avenue will be closed for the next two weeks for cavitation repairs.

Downtown