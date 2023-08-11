RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Jazz Festival is taking place this weekend at Maymont Park — and the Richmond Police Department is asking nearby residents to be prepared for road closures in the area.
According to a release from police, the following roads will be closed for the duration of the festival:
- Hampton Street between Amelia Street and Kansas Avenue
- Georgia Avenue between Colorado Avenue and Kansas Avenue
- South Meadow Street between Colorado Avenue and Kansas Avenue
The above roads will be closed to all vehicles and parking between 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, and 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.
Residents of the area are asked to plan ahead in anticipation of the closures, as well as the increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic during the festival.