RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Jazz Festival is taking place this weekend at Maymont Park — and the Richmond Police Department is asking nearby residents to be prepared for road closures in the area.

According to a release from police, the following roads will be closed for the duration of the festival:

  • Hampton Street between Amelia Street and Kansas Avenue
  • Georgia Avenue between Colorado Avenue and Kansas Avenue
  • South Meadow Street between Colorado Avenue and Kansas Avenue

The above roads will be closed to all vehicles and parking between 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, and 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Residents of the area are asked to plan ahead in anticipation of the closures, as well as the increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic during the festival.