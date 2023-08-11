RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Jazz Festival is taking place this weekend at Maymont Park — and the Richmond Police Department is asking nearby residents to be prepared for road closures in the area.

According to a release from police, the following roads will be closed for the duration of the festival:

Hampton Street between Amelia Street and Kansas Avenue

Georgia Avenue between Colorado Avenue and Kansas Avenue

South Meadow Street between Colorado Avenue and Kansas Avenue

The above roads will be closed to all vehicles and parking between 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, and 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Residents of the area are asked to plan ahead in anticipation of the closures, as well as the increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic during the festival.