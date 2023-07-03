RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City officials will have a cooling station operating Tuesday, July 4 for those enjoying holiday celebrations nearby.
The cooling station will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall, located at 900 E. Broad St.
Seating at the cooling station will allow for social distancing. All pets — aside from service animals — are not allowed in the cooling station.
Elderly residents can contact Adult Services at 804-646-7046 if they are in need of further cooling assistance. For other questions regarding cooling services, call the Department of Social Services Fuel Assistance Office at 804-646-7367.
Richmond Public Libraries will also be open and operating on July 4. Those who would like to cool off in the libraries can find them at the following addresses:
- Main Library: 101 E. Franklin St.
- Belmont Library: 3100 Ellwood Ave.
- Broad Rock Library: 4820 Old Warwick Rd.
- East End Library: 1200 N. 25th St.
- Ginter Park Library: 1200 Westbrook Ave.
- Hull Street Library: 1400 Hull St.
- North Avenue Library: 2901 North Ave.
- West End Library: 5420 Patterson Ave.
- Westover Hills Library: 1408 Westover Hills Blvd.
Those having a heat-related emergency are encouraged to call 911.