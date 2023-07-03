Where can I cool off during Richmond July 4 celebrations?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City officials will have a cooling station operating Tuesday, July 4 for those enjoying holiday celebrations nearby.

The cooling station will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall, located at 900 E. Broad St.

Seating at the cooling station will allow for social distancing. All pets — aside from service animals — are not allowed in the cooling station.

Elderly residents can contact Adult Services at 804-646-7046 if they are in need of further cooling assistance. For other questions regarding cooling services, call the Department of Social Services Fuel Assistance Office at 804-646-7367.

Infographic explaining the July 4 cooling station at Richmond City Hall. (Photo: Richmond Office of Strategic Communications and Civic Engagement)

Richmond Public Libraries will also be open and operating on July 4. Those who would like to cool off in the libraries can find them at the following addresses:

Main Library: 101 E. Franklin St.

101 E. Franklin St. Belmont Library: 3100 Ellwood Ave.

3100 Ellwood Ave. Broad Rock Library: 4820 Old Warwick Rd.

4820 Old Warwick Rd. East End Library: 1200 N. 25th St.

1200 N. 25th St. Ginter Park Library: 1200 Westbrook Ave.

1200 Westbrook Ave. Hull Street Library: 1400 Hull St.

1400 Hull St. North Avenue Library: 2901 North Ave.

2901 North Ave. West End Library: 5420 Patterson Ave.

5420 Patterson Ave. Westover Hills Library: 1408 Westover Hills Blvd.

Those having a heat-related emergency are encouraged to call 911.