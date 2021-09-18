Beautiful day in RVA: A drive through the city on a Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A slightly cloudy day in the low-to-mid 80s brought Richmonders across the city outside to enjoy the beautiful weather.

8News took a drive around the city to see what residents were getting into.

From the north side to the east end, citizens were walking the sidewalks, riding bikes, sipping a daytime Martini on outdoor patios or even getting some fitness on at local parks.

At The Landing at Foutain Lake within Byrd Park, one family was playing cornhole while another was watching the geese float in the water.

The Landing at Fountain Lake (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

The Landing at Fountain Lake (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts was no doubt a destination for many looking for a peaceful afternoon in the beautiful temps. Some were reading novels by the Poseidon statue while others were walking through exhibits browsing the art galleries.

The exterior of VMFA (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

The exterior of VMFA (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

The exterior of VMFA (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

Traffic was minimal on a quick drive through The Fan neighborhood. Popular night-scene restaurant bars like Sticky Rice and Social 52 were seeing their normal lunch crowds ahead of the Saturday evening rush.

Driving through The Fan neighborhood. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

Driving through The Fan neighborhood. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

Passing the empty pedestal where Robert E. Lee’s statue stood just over a week ago. The fencing around the circle remains, preventing the public from accessing the grounds.

The pedestal where the Robert E. Lee monument stood. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

There was little foot traffic while passing through VCU near Broad Street on the way to the East End, as expected with most classes not being in session.

Jackson Ward was also quiet during Saturday’s drive-through.

Outside of Stuart C. Siegel Center. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

Passing through downtown Richmond by City Hall. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

In the city’s East End near Fulton, parents were spectating their children play recreation football. Gillies Creek Park had people playing disc golf and some were practicing BMX.

Gillies Creek Park (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

Gillies Creek Park (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

For many, it was a great day to be outside in the city.