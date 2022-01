RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Beer, Bites, and Bingo continues in the new year!

Center of the Universe Brewing will continue it’s event series Beer, Bites, and Bingo throughout the year in 2022, and will keep the schedule for hosting the experience every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hourly bingo games, Center of the Universe swag and prizes, food carts, beer and more can be found weekly at the Ashland location 11293 Air Park Road.