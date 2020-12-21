Behind on your Richmond DPU bill? Here’s how you can get utility relief assistance

FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo water flows from a showerhead in Portland, Ore. The Trump administration on Wednesday, Dec. 16, relaxed a regulation restricting water flow from showerheads, a pet peeve of President Donald Trump who complained that he needed more water to make his hair “perfect.” (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Did you fall behind on your utility bills during the pandemic? The City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities is accepting applications for their COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program!

The program is funded by the the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and is in addition to the the moratorium suspending disconnections issued by the City in early March, which remains in effect.

This funding is a one‐time opportunity, with one payment per household or business.

To qualify you must meet the following criteria:

Be a customer of the City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities with active utility service;

Have experienced/been impacted by an economic hardship due to COVID-19;

Have fallen behind on their City water, wastewater or natural gas utility bill for services during the period of March 1, 2020 through December 30, 2020;

Have not received any other forms of local relief or financial assistance for their City utility services; AND

Submit a completed application where all information is valid and legible. Please read instructions carefully.

The application closes on January 17. Click here to fill out the application or request one at the following locations: