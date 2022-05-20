RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The bridge underneath Belvedere Street that takes pedestrians from Tredegar Street to Belle Isle has been reopened to the public after temporary scaffolding was installed to protect against falling debris.

The bridge closed earlier this week after it was discovered that concrete pieces had fallen from the Belvedere Street bridge overhead. It was determined that the pieces had fallen from an open joint and after the rest of the loose pieces had been cleared from the area it was determined that the bridge could safely reopen after scaffolding was installed.

People hoping to cross the bridge on their way to visit Belle Isle were turned away between when the bridge closed and when the scaffolding was installed. The bridge will remain open with the scaffolding in place while Department of Public Works engineers work out a long-term solution.