Bernie Sanders rally location changes due to ‘high volume of RSVPs’

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a fundraiser for the Nevada Democratic Party, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Bernie Sanders Richmond rally is moving to a larger venue due to an ‘overwhelming response.’

The rally, that was originally going to be held at The National, is now being moved to the Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center.

Check out the details for the event:

Thursday, February 27
3:30 p.m. Richmond Rally
Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center, 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, VA 23230

Tickets are not required but RSVP is encouraged. Doors open at 2 p.m.

