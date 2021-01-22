Our picks of the best #Bernie Sanders memes from RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders couldn’t pass up the opportunity to bring Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders to RVA, albeit through memes.

A photo of Sanders’ look during President Joe Biden’s inauguration went viral on social media starting on Tuesday. Memes of the senator quickly spread and are still going strong.

You may have noticed #Bernie and #Berniememes on Twitter.

Former presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

People love Sanders’ mittens, which were made by a Vermont elementary school teacher who has a side business making mittens out of recycled wool.

Here are some of our favorite memes of the senator popping up in Richmond, VA. If you create a #Berniememe, send it to us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or email. We’d love to see your #Bernie looks.

Bernie Sanders stops by 8News. (Photo created by Patrice Mitchell)