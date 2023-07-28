RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond City Council voted on Monday to move forward with a resolution that could pave the way for new sidewalks and walkway repairs in Scott’s Addition.

The area may be booming with places to work, play and live, but residents say the sidewalks haven’t kept up, forcing pedestrians to move into the streets. Unsafe roads and less-than-perfect sidewalks are just two of the main complaints people in Scott’s Addition have about the area.

“It’s muddy during storms and whatnot,” resident Avi Calhoun said. “And at times, it can be overgrown, which doesn’t feel really great during the summer when you’re more than likely not wearing jeans or something.”

Officials with the City of Richmond previously told 8News they have already added curb extensions, driveway closures and more street lighting in the area over the years. They also said they were planning to add bike lanes, cross walks at each intersection and speed tables on some of the roads eventually.

With City Council’s latest resolution adoption, the sidewalks could see a faster makeover. But before the project can get rolling, it will now need a greenlight from the Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board. The board will then establish the “Scott’s Addition Greenway Project” in order to fund the construction.

This project could be discussed at the next action meeting for the Commonwealth Transportation Board on Sept. 20.

The resolution approved by the Council Monday also included other future projects that could improve more sidewalks and roads throughout the city. These additional changes are already welcome news to residents.

“I think investing in neighborhoods that maybe need actual crosswalks and whatnot is a good idea,” Calhoun said.

You can read the full resolution here.