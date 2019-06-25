Bicycle messenger from Richmond struck, killed by truck in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WRIC) — A bicycle messenger from Richmond was killed Monday morning when they were hit by a delivery truck in Manhattan. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Robyn Hightman.

Hightman was struck around 9 a.m. by a truck driver on Sixth Avenue between West 23rd and 24th streets. Hightman, who authorities said was riding in the middle of the street, was pronounced dead Bellevue Hospital, according to WABC.

Hightman was an ambassador for the Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team, an American UCI-registered women’s professional cycling team. The team shared the tragic news on Facebook.

This is not the story we wanted to share.When we created our team’s Ambassador Program, the goal was to get more… Posted by Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team on Monday, June 24, 2019

Hightman also operated a bicycle courier company in the area called Quickness RVA.

“Robyn was an amazing human and a breath of fresh air within our community and will be deeply missed. We know there a lot of people who have been affected by this loss. Our heart goes out to all. Ride In Peace Robyn,” a Facebook post from Quickness RVA said.

WABC reports that the truck driver, who was not identified, did not know he hit someone at first. The driver eventually returned to the scene after being flagged down.

The Associated Press provided information for this report. Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.