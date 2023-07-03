RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of the most bikeable areas in the city of Richmond is the Fan District, and the number of bike thefts are climbing in the area.

Kirsten Cornwell, a resident of the Fan, was taking out her trash Sunday morning when she realized her blue diamondback beach cruiser had been stolen from her enclosed back deck. She was about halfway up the steps when she looked to her right and saw her pink cable lock on the ground — no bike to be found.

Cornwell has lived in The Fan District for almost two years and a situation like this has never happened to her before.

“It sucks because you know you live in a city, but after a while you get lulled into a sense of security. And something like this makes you realize that, unfortunately, things like this can happen,” said Cornwell.

Agee’s bicycle salesman, Steven Anderson, told 8News that cable locks, like what Cornwell used, are more likely to result in theft.

“All it takes is a simple set of bolt cutters and they are going to snap right through it,” said Anderson.

Cornwell said her bike was not her only form of transportation, but the situation is inconvenient.

“There are people out there where their bike is their only form of transportation,” she said. “I feel worse for those people, but this situation still sucks.”

Anderson told 8News about various tips to assist bicycle owners in preventing their own bike theft including switching out a cable lock for a steel lock and purchasing a GPS tracker like an Apple Air Tag.

“You can at least have peace of mind knowing where your bike may be going, aiming for the police to get it back,” said Anderson.

Anderson said bicycle owners who keep them outside should try to lock them in multiple places.