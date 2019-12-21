Bicyclist killed in Richmond hit-and-run crash

Richmond, Va., (WRIC) — A man is dead and a driver is being sought by police following a hit-and-run crash in Richmond.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on the 5600 block of Hull Street at 10:19 p.m., Friday night.

On the scene, officers discovered a man who had been fatally struck by a driver while riding his bicycle.

Richmond Police said the vehicle involved fled the area. No description of the vehicle or suspect is available at this time.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Roderick Rose at 804-646-1665.