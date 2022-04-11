RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Cobra Burger, a popular burger joint in the Church Hill neighborhood, was broken into and robbed overnight on Saturday.

The restaurant announced the break-in with an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon. The owners explained that someone had smashed in the front door and snatched money from the cash register.

“Luckily no one was here and no one was hurt,” the post caption reads. “As per usual we’re gonna laugh through the whole damn thing and get back up and running.”

Left: Joshua Franklin, Right: Adam Musselman (Photo Courtesy of Cobra Burger)

“Of course, it was the one night we didn’t empty the till,” joked Adam Musselman, one of the co-owners of Cobra Burger.

Musselman remained in high spirits despite the incident, telling 8News that he and his business partner Joshua Franklin had no intention to press charges. In fact, they never even filed a report with Richmond Police.

“I’m not going to ruin someone’s life over a couple hundred bucks,” Musselman said.

In a video posted to Cobra Burger’s Instagram, Musselman can be heard saying that the “bigness indignity” of all, was that the robber “smoked in the restaurant.” The robber left a cigarette butt at the scene.

Musselman said that their frequent collaborator, Action T-Shirts, is now planning to produce new merchandise inspired by the incident with a “Bigness indignity” design.

The restaurant didn’t have any security cameras set up before the incident, but Musselman joked, “we might now.”

“We just want to thank all of our customers; thank the neighborhood. People have been reaching out, sending in tips, etc.,” Musselman said. “We’re just really thankful for all of the support.”