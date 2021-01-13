Biker hits vehicle head on after breaks lock up

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bicyclist hit a car at the intersection of Robertson and Main Street this afternoon after his bike’s breaks malfunctioned.

The Richmond Police Department said officers responded to the instersection of W. Main Street and N. Robinson Street for a report of a crash at 12:20 p.m.

Once on scene, police said they found a male cyclist who had been injured after a collision with a vehicle. Officers said the driver stayed on scene.

After investigating the incident, RPD said the determined the biker was traveling east on W. Main Street when his breaks locked up at the intersection. The bike continued to move forward and hit the vehicle head on.

Police said the biker was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

RPD said this is an ongoing investigation.