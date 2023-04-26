RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Binford Middle School is one of the latest school to get a new name, alongside George Wythe High School, John B. Cary Elementary and Ginter Park Elementary, as Richmond Public Schools is in the process of renaming schools in the district that are currently named after members of the Confederate Army and historical figures who owned slaves.

The School Board voted in November 2022 and again in January to rename Binford Middle, which is currently named for James H. Binford. Binford served as a captain of the Confederate Army and was Richmond Public Schools’ first superintendent, according to the Binford Middle website.

Richmond Schools previously opened a survey to offer new name suggestions and these names will be discussed at two public hearings next month. These hearings are on Monday, May 8 and Wednesday, May 24. Both hearings will take place in the Binford Middle School auditorium at 6 p.m.

Under Richmond Schools’ guidelines, new school names should be relevant to Richmond, the state of Virginia, or national history, culture and geography, and cannot “discriminate or cause offense on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion, disability, or LGBTQ+ identity.”

While none of the submitted names are being officially considered at this stage, Richmond Public Schools shared with 8News that some early suggestions for Binford’s new names include Fan or Fan District Middle School, Floyd Middle School — after Floyd Avenue, where Binford is located — and Phillip Ricks Middle School, after a long-time Binford coach staff member who died last year. Other suggestions including adding “arts” to the school’s name to reflect Binford’s status as a Turnaround Arts partner school.

After the two public hearings in May, the top three name suggestions will be brought to the district superintendent. Final decisions on the new names for George Wythe, Binford, John B. Cary and Ginter Park will be made on June 5.

For more information on the Bird renaming process, contact Principal Melissa Rickey at mrickey@rvaschools.net.

Some Richmond schools have already received new names. In recent years, Elkhardt-Thompson Middle School, E.S.H. Greene Elementary and George Mason Elementary were replaced with River City Middle School, Cardinal Elementary School and Henry L. Marsh Elementary School, respectively.