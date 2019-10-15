Bird scooters coming back to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bird scooters are flocking back to the city of Richmond as ‘permitted e-scooter operators’ Tuesday.

“Scooters offer a ‘final mile’ solution that can effectively fill the gaps in our transportation network, making our city more accessible and increasing the mobility of our residents.” Mayor Levar Stoney said.

A spokesperson for Bird said in the upcoming weeks they will be getting up to 500 scooters in Richmond.

Director of Safety at Bird, Paul White said that safety and responsible riding is important. The company shared a list of scooter etiquette with 8News:

Take the Lane

Whether you are riding in a bike lane or even in a car lane, it’s important to ride out near the middle of the lane when safe, especially when the lane isn’t wide enough for both a car and a scooter side by side.

It’s important to remain alert, just as you would in a car. Save the selfies and music until after the ride.

It’s not always easy to tell if drivers are going to turn or go straight. The “Box Turn” is a left turn in two straight stages – first, go to the far corner of the intersection and stop. Then, pivot left and wait for the next green light.

Remember the rules of the road are the same as for a bike or a car. Go with the flow of traffic and yield to pedestrians.

Don’t block public pathways. Park by bike racks when available

