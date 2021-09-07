Black ballerina photo, vaccine card, poem and other artifacts to replace existing Lee monument time capsule

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The removal of the Robert E. Lee monument starts Wednesday and as part of that process, a time capsule will be taken from the statue’s pedestal and given to the Department of Historic Resources.

In its place, a new time capsule capturing the last 18 months will be placed inside the pedestal. The capsule includes items that reflect the pandemic and protests for racial justice.

Those items include the photo of a Black ballerina taken by local photographer Marcus Ingram in front of the monument, Kente cloth worn at the 400th commemoration of 1619, “Stop Asian Hate” fliers, LGBTQ pride pins, an ERA sash and an expired vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The full list of items is available here.

“I am thrilled to have my print, my piece of history, be included in the new time capsule that aims to represent the Virginia of today. I am hopeful that future generations will see my photograph and understand what we stood up for,” Ingram said.

The new time capsule was made by local sculptor Paul DiPasquale.

According to the governor’s office, a team of historians, cabinet members and cultural experts worked to select 39 items to be placed into the pedestal for future generations to learn from.

All of the items either reflect the global pandemic or a reckoning with racism and other forms of discrimination.

Northam stated that the Robert E. Lee statue and original capsule reflect 1890 Virginia and are no longer indicative of the state’s values.

“The past 18 months have seen historic change, from the pandemic to protests for racial justice that led to the removal of these monuments to a lost cause” Northam said. “It is fitting that we replace the old time capsule with a new one that tells that story.”

The 2021 time capsule will include a list of the items added to the one from 1887. Historical records state that the copper time capsule was put in the monument pedestal on Oct. 27, 1887 and included 60 objects added by 37 Richmond residents, organizations, and businesses. It is speculated that many are related to the Confederacy.

“The 1887 capsule we will remove this week offers us an incisive bite of time when the Lee Monument was erected. Now in 2021, this capsule gives future Virginians artifacts of the tectonic transition that has happened to us,” said DiPasquale. “The pedestal marks the past and has a new message for the future: we, all of us, are the New Virginia.”