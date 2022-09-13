RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new exhibit at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia will look back on the Black experience in the state, marking a milestone for the institution.

“Forging Freedom, Justice and Equality, a Survey of the History of the Black Experience in Virginia” opens on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and is on view for six months. The show explores important themes of Black history in cultures across the Commonwealth, according to the museum’s website.

Sections of the exhibit focus on antebellum life before the Civil War, faith, educational institutions, business initiatives, Black leaders in the military and the achievements of individuals in arts, sports and entertainment.

The show also celebrates the museum’s 40th anniversary.

The Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, located at 122 West Leigh Street in Richmond, is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information about the exhibit is available on the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia’s website and social media channels.