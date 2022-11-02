RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A month-long event celebrating a beloved Richmond tradition will begin on Thursday at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia (BHMVA).

The second annual Armstrong/Walker Football Classic Legacy Project — which celebrates the decades-old football rivalry between Armstrong High School and Maggie L. Walker High School that brought thousands to City Stadium each year from 1939 to 1978 — will start on Nov. 3 with a highly anticipated exhibit at BHMVA.

The exhibit will feature memorabilia collected by the schools’ alumni and Richmond residents over more than 40 years and will include photographs, uniforms, games and other school artifacts.

The Walker-Armstrong classic football game took place at the City Stadium in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo: VPM)

Students line up at the Walker-Armstrong Classic. (Photo: VPM)

Walker-Armstrong Classic game in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo: VPM)

“We are excited that we are able to partner with the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia and the City of Richmond,” said Greta Randolph, the chair of the Armstrong/Walker Football Classic Legacy Project. “We are excited to be able to share the stories of Richmond’s original historically Black high schools.”

The BHMVA exhibit will kick off on Nov. 3 with an hour-long donor reception starting at 6 p.m., followed by the grand public opening reception from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. According to a statement from the project’s producers, Dominion Energy is providing a grant that will allow Richmond Public School students to attend the exhibit over the course of the month.

The month-long celebration will culminate with a parade, tailgate party, football games and an “Hour of Power” event on Thanksgiving weekend, according to a release from the project’s producers.