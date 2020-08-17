Black Lives Matter street mural approved for downtown Richmond

The Washington Monument and the White House are visible behind the words Black Lives Matter sign that has been painted in bright yellow letters on the 16th Street by city workers and activists, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Washington. (Khalid Naji-Allah/Executive Office of the Mayor via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local non-profit organization has received approval from the city to bring a Black Lives Matter street mural to downtown Richmond.

Venture Richmond, in addition to artists Hamilton Glass and Ed Trask, along with several other community groups have been pushing for the project for nearly two months, according to a release announcing the approval.

The project received unanimous approval from the Public Art Commission on Friday, Aug. 14, and unanimous approval from the City Planning Commission on Monday, Aug. 17.

“We began working on this project in June, and by choosing to follow the appropriate guidelines for

approvals and permitting, working with properties adjacent to the mural site, and talking to

community groups and artists, we hope that the mural will continue to have an impact,” said Anedra Bourne, deputy executive director for Venture Richmond.

The mural will be painted on East Grace Street near St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and the Barbara Johns Building, the site of the Commonwealth’s Office of the Attorney General.