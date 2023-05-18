Former site of the Robert E. Lee Monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond

The company has also announced a project timeline for when the space will be reopened to the public

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — YME Landscapes, a Black-owned Richmond-based landscaping company, has announced it has been chosen to spearhead one of the most talked about projects in the city in the past few years — the former site of the Robert E. Lee statue.

The project — dubbed the “1700 Monument Avenue Traffic Circle Temporary Landscape Improvements” — was announced last year as a temporary plan of action involving designing and creating new scenery for the 33,00 square foot traffic circle. City planners say a permanent solution for the circle could take years.

Controversy has surrounded what should be done with the fenced, barren chunk of land inside the traffic circle since the more than 60-foot-tall bronze statue was removed in 2021. The country’s largest Confederate statue had become a focal point of Richmond protests after the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2020. In January 2021, the ground on which the statue stood was fenced off to the public, a move the Department of General Services said was made to prepare for the statue’s eventual removal.

The country’s largest Confederate statue, and the last one standing on Richmond’s Monument Avenue, was removed September 8, 2021. The Robert E. Lee statue weighs more than 12 tons and was lifted off its granite pedestal in one piece. It was then deconstructed into two pieces in order to transport the statue. This photo shows the now-removed pedestal. (Photo: Kassidy Hammond / 8News)

Crews work to remove one of the country’s largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

This Tuesday, June 2, 2020, photo shows a large group of protesters gathered around the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue near downtown in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

George Floyd’s family spoke at the base of the Robert E. Lee monument on Tuesday, July 28 on the first stop of a weeklong tour held by Change.org and the George Floyd Foundation. (Photo: Emma North/WRIC)

It has now been announced those fences will be brought down with the revitalization project’s estimated completion, which the landscaping company’s most recent release states to be this June — although City documents reflect a different timeline, one with an estimated project completion of August or July.

With either outcome, the barrier removal will mark the circle’s official reopening to the public after more than two years.

Former site of the Robert E. Lee Monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond

Former site of the Robert E. Lee Monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond

The City Planning Commission previously decided the revitalization project would include new irrigation, electrical systems and $100,000 worth of flowers and shrubbery. YME Landscaping, headed by Earl Gary, has now revealed the circular space will include more than 6,000 flowers and several design sections separated by moss paths throughout the space.

Gary said the plan is to transform the space into a “beautiful oasis” for those driving through the area and hopes for the beautification of the space to have a positive impact on the community.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It will be a nice visual aesthetic to drive by,” Gary said.

YME has previously served the Richmond community with landscaping services at Gilpin Court and Whitcomb Court.