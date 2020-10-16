Woman dies following early morning house fire in Richmond

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — A blind woman has died following a house fire in Richmond.
Investigators say the victim called fire crews to a home on Plazaview Road around 1:45 a.m. Friday morning.
Once on scene, crews spotted flames and smoke coming from the back of the home.
Fire crews found the woman inside the home and started life-saving measures.
She suffered smoke inhalation and burns, and later died at the hospital.
A man was also found outside the home and was treated for smoke inhalation.
An investigation is underway, but officials don’t suspect foul play.
This is a developing story.