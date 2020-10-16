Woman dies following early morning house fire in Richmond

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — A blind woman has died following a house fire in Richmond.

Investigators say the victim called fire crews to a home on Plazaview Road around 1:45 a.m. Friday morning.

Once on scene, crews spotted flames and smoke coming from the back of the home.

Fire crews found the woman inside the home and started life-saving measures.

She suffered smoke inhalation and burns, and later died at the hospital.

A man was also found outside the home and was treated for smoke inhalation.

An investigation is underway, but officials don’t suspect foul play.

This is a developing story.