RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond firefighter, Jonathan Clarke, has dedicated his life to saving others. With the help of a blood drive, he’s calling on others to do the same. This effort started with a blood drive held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Wednesday, February 15.

The firefighter has served with Richmond Fire Department for nearly two decades. He even continued his service after discovering he had leukemia — a form of cancer that attack’s the body’s white blood cells. His diagnosis came in May 2022.

“From that point, it changes your whole life and everybody’s life around you,” Clarke said. “Your family members, your loved ones, your friends even.”

After undergoing two blood transfusions, he witnessed — firsthand — the tangible impact blood donation can have on real people.

“It makes you have a different outlook on life,” Clarke said. “The small things really don’t matter that much to you. You just focus on the big things, your family.”

Every two seconds, someone in the country requires blood or platelets. Clarke can’t donate blood himself, but with the support of the Red Cross, community members, his fellow firefighters, and even strangers; he’s determined to help build the local blood supply.

“Their blood donations will help somebody else, Clarke said. “If it helps at least one person live, that’s all I can ask for.”

According to the American Red Cross, one blood donation can save at least one life. This particular blood drive held a special place in Clarke’s friend — and fellow Richmond firefighter — Cody Oliver’s heart.

“[Clarke] has had a humongous impact on me,” Oliver started. “He’s been my mentor since I’ve been in the fire services. I’ve learned a ton from him.”

Fifty-five people registered to donate blood at Clarke’s drive. On the day of the function, as of noon, Red Cross staffers told 8News, seven community members walked in for a donation without an appointment.

“Some of the people I know, some of the people I don’t know at all,” Clarke said. “They just signed up and showed up. I really appreciate everybody that’s coming out to donate.”

The American Red Cross is always looking for more donors. Those 8News spoke with noted the seemingly immeasurable value of even one donation.