Blood transfusion recipient begs Virginians to donate as supply shortage impacts Richmond patients

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The national blood shortage is impacting at least one local hospital and its patients. The Red Cross said the organization’s supply is the lowest its been in ten years.

On Tuesday, a local man called on Virginians to change that. Dave Redford said he’s still emotionally recovering from an emergency gallbladder surgery that turned into a crisis just over a year ago.

“I still have a lot of bad nightmares and PTSD from it,” he said.

Last November, the day before his 50th birthday, doctors accidentally cut into his liver while taking his gallbladder out.

“By the time they found out, I had already lost nine units of blood,” Redford said. “I’d almost bled out every bit of blood in my body. I almost died.”

Redford told 8News he got several blood transfusions to survive. Now that it’s a safe time in his recovery to donate, the man said he would be donating as much as possible, at least every six months.

The survivor shares his story as the Red Cross shares new alarming statistics. Jonathan McNamera with the Red Cross in metro-Richmond said on top of the supply being the lowest its been in ten years, the organization saw 40% fewer first-time donors in 2021.

“I challenge anyone that’s out there listening to me to get out there and please donate,” Redford said.

McNamera blamed factors like fewer businesses and schools holding blood drives as more folks work and learn from home. Also contributing to the shortage, according to the spokesperson, is misinformation. He said many people falsely think that vaccination status affects their ability to donate.

“It’s critical and important for people to realize that you can be as healthy as you think you are, but you never know when you might need that transfusion. I never in a million years thought I’d need that transfusion to save my life,” Redford said.

8News wondered if the supply shortage is impacting local hospitals and, in turn, affecting patients. The head of VCU Health Transfusion Medicine Dr. Kimberly Sanford, said it is. She called Monday “particularly bad.”

“We were 50 percent our normal blood supply and we had to review every blood order request with the ordering physicians for patients needing blood in the hospital,” Dr. Sanford told 8News.

She said if a patient could hold off on getting a transfusion, they would wait until the hospital gets another shipment from the Red Cross.

In the meantime, Redford said he and his employer, Weidmuller, are planning a company blood drive for the beginning of 2022. The survivor said he’s thankful for the support from Weidmuller and that some of his colleagues will be first-time donors.