RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders will now have another reason to eat ice cream all year-round. Blue Cow Ice Cream, the popular small-batch artisanal ice cream company founded in Roanoke, is opening its first location in the River City.

On Friday, Aug. 19, guests are invited to celebrate the opening of the new location on 7017 Three Chopt Road. Free mini scoops, giveaways and chances to try Blue Cow flavors will be available to all.

The grand opening event runs from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. More information can be found on Facebook or BlueCowIceCream.com.