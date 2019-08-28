Navy Hill proposal has big plans for historic Blues Armory

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The proposed Navy Hill development plan for downtown Richmond could bring jobs and a possible economic boost to the area. On Wednesday, 8News toured a centerpiece of the project: the historic Blues Armory.

The armory, which is on the national registry of historic places, has been vacant for 12 years. The city’s goal is to reopen the building and connect it to a hotel and new arena.

“We want people staying home and having a good time,” Richmond Department of Public Works Director Bobby Vincent told 8News. “We want people from other places coming to Richmond to enjoy themselves.”

Built in 1910, the historic Blues Armory building has become the focal point of the proposed Navy Hill plan.

“Something with that much life in it and we’re currently allowing it to be dead,” Vincent said, “that’s the risk right now.”

If the City of Richmond gets its way, the first floor of the armory, which was part of the old 6th Street Marketplace, would turn into a grocery store. Each floor sits at 20,000 square feet.

The upstairs space of the armory would connect to a hotel and serve as an intimate concert venue and lounge. The third floor would feature a historic mural and an open space for large scale events.

A walkway that connects the armory to a new arena is planned for outside.

The price tag for just renovating the core and shell of the armory is expected to be $10 million. The city says that a private developer will foot the bill.

The proposal must first be approved by the Richmond City Council.