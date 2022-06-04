RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The biggest weekend of BMX on the East Coast is returning to Richmond, and Richmond’s best riders are invited to race for cash prizes.

The Rumble in Richmond was Saturday, June 4 at the Gillie’s Creek Park BMX track, where the fourth annual Flat Pedal Pro Am will take place Sunday, June 5. The event is open to all riders over the age of 15 who use flat pedals.

Online registration will be open until tomorrow at 11 a.m. and in-person registration will close at 11:30. Practice is from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the racing will begin at 12:10 p.m., more information about the event can be found here.