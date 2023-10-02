RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan will be stopping by the City of Richmond as part of his latest worldwide tour.

The “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour has new dates and locations until December 2023, and Richmond’s Altria Theater is scheduled for Nov. 27 at the Altria Theater.

Other nearby performances include two shows in Baltimore, Maryland, on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, and one show in Roanoke on Nov. 29.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 6, and can be purchased from the tour website.