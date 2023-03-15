RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A person was found dead inside a shed that caught fire early Wednesday evening in south Richmond.

At around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, Richmond Police officers saw a fire in the area of the 3600 block of Decatur Street in south Richmond. First responders arrived to the scene to find a shed fire.

After the fire was put out, first responders found an adult individual inside. The person was declared dead on scene. The person is unidentified and police were not able to determine the gender of the individual due to damage from the fire.

Richmond Police will work with the medical examiner to determine an exact cause of death.

Police do not believe the death is suspicious at this time, but the investigation remains open.