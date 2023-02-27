RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man found dead outside of the Pine Camp Cultural Arts and Community Center in Richmond’s Northside has been identified, and a Henrico man has been charged in connection to his death.

According to the Richmond Police Department, 20-year-old Antajuan Hawkins of Henrico was reported missing on Feb. 23 and at around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, the Henrico County Police Department notified Richmond Police that they had found his body in a wooded area outside of Pine Camp, located on the 4900 block of Old Brook Road.

The cause and manner of Hawkins’ death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

On Sunday, Richmond Police detectives charged 20-year-old Randel Parker of Henrico with stabbing while committing a felony. More charges against Parker are pending, according to police.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call 804-646-5112.