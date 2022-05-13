RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department detectives are investigating after a body was found at a city waste management facility this morning.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Maury Street. Staff at the city waste management collection and transfer station made the call after finding a body on the grounds, according to police.

Richmond Police Department Major Crimes detectives arrived and launched an investigation.

The Medical Examiner is still yet to determine the cause and manner of the death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.