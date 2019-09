RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police said they found a dead body in the woods near Rosie’s Gaming Emporium Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the call at 1:44 p.m. for a person down at the 6700 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

RPD told 8News that at this moment no foul play is suspected. A death investigation is underway.

Stay with 8News for updates.