RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Global aerospace company Boeing is touching down in Richmond!

The company will be hosting a meet-and-greet on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Jefferson Hotel from noon to 6 p.m.

Attendees will get a chance to learn about Boeing programs, open positions, how to join the company’s talent network, resume tips and more.

Boeing is a company that develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for the United States as well as more than 150 countries across the world.

The Jefferson Hotel is located at 101 West Franklin Street. More information can be found on Boeing’s website.